James Gunn Confirms If the High Evolutionary Survived in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In the waning moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, most movie-goers assumed the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) died after his ship exploded. Fast forward a few weeks, and it was revealed Dave Bautista's Drax could briefly be seen carrying the body of the baddie out of the exploding ship. Now, James Gunn has confirmed that the High Evolutionary is, in fact, alive.

In a series of tweets, Gunn not only confirmed the High Evolutionary was still alive but revealed the villain's current whereabouts. According to the filmmaker, the High Evolutionary is imprisoned on Knowhere.

Will the High Evolutionary return?

When speaking on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast earlier this month, Iwuji hinted he filmed an alternate ending that showed the High Evolutionary alive.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

The character has yet to be confirmed to be involved with another project.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.