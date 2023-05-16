Microsoft Giving Away a Zune in Honor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Music is such a large part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, methods of playing tunes find themselves as central plot points. In the first film, Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) primary source of music was the old Walkman player his mother left him. Fast forward to the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and the legendary Star-Lord is gifted a Zune, a popular MP3 player used for just a few years in the mid-2000s.

Discontinued by Microsoft over 10 years ago, the tech giant is now giving away a wrapped Zune it found in storage somewhere in celebration of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Monday, the Redmond-based conglomeration announce a giveaway for the MP3 player, asking fans to like and retweet the company's tweet to be entered to win.

In honor of @MarvelStudios’ #GotGVol3 we’re giving away this never opened Microsoft Zune. We have no idea if it works. Like and RT for a chance to win! US 18+. Ends 5/17/23. Rules: https://t.co/Mdr2C4z9aY. #ZuneSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/SOR6IMCKqB — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 15, 2023

Why is a Zune in Guardians of the Galaxy?

In short, it's simply a choice from filmmaker James Gunn. Regardless, Gunn once revealed Microsoft nearly didn't allow he or Marvel Studios to use the product in Vol. 2.

"At the end of the film, Peter Quill gets this Zune from Yondu, and he sits down to play it. And he's going to have a self-reflective moment for himself -- like he did at the end of the first movie with his mother. The first movie is about mothers. The second movie is about fathers. And as he starts to listen to the music. Instead of it being a moment that is selfish, Baby Groot crawls into his lap, and as we see Peter Quill looking down at Baby Groot, we see a father's love for his son. And it is a very unselfish moment on the part of Peter Quill," Gunn said in a 2017 Q&A on Facebook.

He added, "A moment that was completely about him and his relationship to his father, now becomes about his son and passing it on to the next generation and being a part of that. And that's why that moment is so important to me in the movie, and why it is so important to the development of Peter Quill."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.