Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter on Joining the Guardians Family

Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Adam Warlock has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Will Poulter, Warlock's live-action debut is all but guaranteed to be the first of many apperances given the character's importance within the comic book source material. Still, Poulter's either not sure, or unwilling to share, what his future in the franchise holds. In a recent interview with THR, the Midsommar star played coy about his next Marvel project.

"I don't have a clue, but I'm really keen to continue the evolution of the character and I really hope I get that chance," Poulter told the trade of his Marvel aspirations. "But I'm certainly not taking for granted how lucky I am to be in this third installment. Honestly, what an honor it is to have a character like this. I genuinely mean that."

According to Poulter, his favorite part of the film was being able to focus on Warlock's cosmic infancy.

"We felt like the immaturity of Adam was not just fundamental to what is effectively his origin and his infancy, story wise, but it was also an opportunity for humor," the actor added. "And once he is separated from his mother and once she has all but disappeared, that actually calls for him to mature, and that requires him to be more independent than you've seen him previously. And therein lies the comedy and the drama and the humor and the pathos of his journey."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 synopsis reads, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

James Gunn wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, with Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in movie theaters.