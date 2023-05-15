Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter Breaks Down Warlock's Big Scene With Star-Lord

After being teased in a brief scene during the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock finally made his official live-action debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Played by Will Poulter, Adam finds himself at something of a crossroads in the film, a being who isn't exactly an antagonist being aligned with true antagonists. It gives the character a chance for an interesting arc, and builds towards a massive moment with Star-Lord in the third act. WARNING: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

Adam spends most of the movie trying to take out the Guardians, based on orders given to him by the High Evolutionary, the creator of his people. The more he's around the Guardians, however, the more he seems to learn about right vs. wrong. Groot chooses to save Adam from the High Evolutionary's exploding ship, telling him that everyone deserves a second chance. This turns out to be all the wakeup call Adam needs to turn things around. When Quill gets stuck out in space and no one is able to save him, Warlock flies out to rescue his former foe, really making Groot's decision mean something.

With his second chance, Adam chooses to be a good person, saving Star-Lord and eventually becoming a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Will Poulter recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and opened up about the Warlock's big moment.

"Adam's redemptive arc certainly was. It was also important in this introduction to set Adam up in such a way where you feel like you could conceivably support the rest of his journey, given that he is ultimately not an antagonist, although he starts that way," the actor said. "So it was fun – even in a short period of time and with a relatively limited arc – to explore the full curvature of that arc and arrive in a place where, as you say, he is a Guardian. He atones for his sins, he learns morality and he learns the difference between right and wrong. And so he aligns himself with a group who resemble that."

The post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shows a new team of Guardians, led by Rocket, going out on a mission. Adam Warlock is a part of that team. Whether or not we'll see more of their adventures in the future has yet to be revealed.

What did you think of Adam Warlock's MCU debut? Let us know in the comments!