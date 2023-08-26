Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 VFX Supervisor Reveals Every Secret of The Epic One Take Fight Scene

Given Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last time we'll see the lovable misfits on-screen together, James Gunn was sure to pack as many memorable moments into its runtime as possible. No moment, however, stands out as much as the massive hallway fight towards the end of the movie, one spliced together to look like an incredible one-take fight sequence. The team at Wētā FX was the one to put the fight together, and now VFX supervisor Guy Williams is breaking the entire scene down.

"There's a lot of stunt choreography going on here. Stephane Cerretti is the VFX supervisor who oversaw this for Marvel and he worked with all those teams to figure out how they were going to shoot it. Spoiler alert, this is not one shot. It's 18 shots shot over the course of three days," Williams says in a new video on the Corridor Crew YouTube page.

According to Williams, the team had to strategically plot where cuts could be made. In one instance, the splice would come in the middle of a major character movement.

"There's a breakdown of [Mantis] going up onto his shoulders because it's actually two stunts," Williams added. "She's rigged for one stunt and when she lands on his shoulders, it's cut so they can rig him to flip."

In addition to that, there's 16 other moments from the single scene that had to be meticulously planned out.

"You're doing choreography through until the end so you can figure out where the cuts are. One of those beats is where you push into Quill where he starts to do his hallway fight," he explained.

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

