Guardians of the Galay Vol. 3: James Gunn Updates Rumored Release Date

If you were one of those that thought Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was hitting theaters next year, just a heads up – it's not. Tuesday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn corrected a tweet from AMC Theatres suggesting the threequel would coming to theatres in 2021. If you've been keeping up with the reshuffling of the release schedule from Marvel Studios, you'll know that Guardians 3 has yet to set an official release date.

The director even had a little fun with the erroneous tweet, making a joke of Marvel starting production without him. "Thanks for the love, @AMCTheatres," Gunn tweets. "Although we won't be in theaters until a little after 2021, unless they've been filming without me."

Thanks for the love, @AMCTheatres ( although we won’t be in theaters until a little after 2021, unless they’ve been filming without me) https://t.co/pW0FlDiUlK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 26, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Gunn confirmed the Guardians threequel was originally supposed to hit theaters this May, in place of Black Widow. The filmmaker was temporarily removed from his role, which caused the movie to be indefinitely delayed. "Original date for the release of Vol 3 was going to be May of this year - we would have been delayed because of coronavirus," the director says. "God works in mysterious ways."

Original date for the release of Vol 3 was going to be May of this year - we would have been delayed because of coronavirus. God works in mysterious ways. https://t.co/Vu2zu6GtJC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 26, 2020

After two rounds of coronavirus-related delays, the earliest date available from Marvel Studios is October 7, 2022. Regardless, the filmmaker has confirmed several times now that he'll completely finish work on The Suicide Squad before starting production on Guardians.

"We're kind of figuring that out now," Gunn previously explained about a Guardians 3 production start date. "I think it's going to be a little bit, but I'm definitely looking forward to it. It's going to be fun. But I don't know for sure when that's going to be, but it's definitely coming."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ as we await a release date reveal for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

