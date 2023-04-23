Marvel Releases New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Critics Spot

On the heels of the first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hitting the internet on Saturday — entertainment journalists in Paris got an early look at the film during a celebration featuring the cast of the eagerly anticipated third installment of the Guardians franchise at Disneyland Paris — Marvel has released a new critics spot. The spot, which features much of the praise the film has received from those early reactions, is the latest look at the film, playing up the humor of the film that many expect to be an emotional roller coaster ride. You can check it out for yourself below.

Early reactions are cranking up the volume for the biggest event of the summer. 😎



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Owh9udqlsx #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/Nxp3Sle6ys — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 22, 2023

As you can see in some of the quoted reactions, the film appears to be hitting well with those who have seen it. One quote calls it the "Perfect Conclusion" while another calls it the "Best Marvel Movie Since Endgame". You can check out our roundup of reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 here.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Vol. 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo. Joining the cast are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos in currently unknown roles.

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

"It's been an incredible ten years," Pratt continued. "So, to wrap it up in this way, it's, it's a little bit like your last day of school when you're a senior. You're so excited that it's over, but at the same time, you don't know if you're going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It's like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It's the turning of a page. So, it's exciting, but it's emotional."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.