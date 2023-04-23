New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Clip Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Cosmic Characters

Given Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to end James Gunn's trilogy with the beloved misfits, the threequel is shaping up to be a sizable family affair. In the latest clip released for the first round of Vol. 3 reactions, a brief moment shows the return of Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum) and Krugarr, two characters that had cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

While Martinex appeared as Stakar Ogord's (Sylvester Stallone) right-hand man within the movie itself, Krugarr was relegated to appearing in just a single post-credits scene. Now, it looks like both of the them will appear in the movie alongside Ogord and Mainframe. So far it's unclear if Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames) or Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh) will appear in the film.

Rosenbaum's been a longtime friend of Gunn's, something fans have expected would eventually lead to the actor joining Gunn's new DCU in a much larger role than the one he holds in the MCU. According to Rosenbaum earlier this year, however, he's not sure he's up for it.

"Ehh, probably not," Rosenbaum joked during a spotlight panel at C2E2. "I mean, you know, who knows? He actually told me 'I'm always thinking of you.' I never expect anything. If something happens, great. He put me as Martinex in Guardians 2 and 3, and it was fun. It wasn't much. So I'm hoping to do something bigger with him to show my chops and all that. But he knows what I can do, so hopefully he'll make the right decision."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

