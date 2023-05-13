Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Rumored to Have Discussed Lex Luthor Role With Guardians of the Galaxy Star

Casting rumors around James Gunn's Superman: Legacy have been ramping up and this weekend in particular has seen some new reports on the issue, with it being reported that a handful of names have moved forward as frontrunners for some of the film's notable roles — David Corenswet as a Clark Kent hopeful, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor in the running for Lois Lane, and even some talk about Lex Luthor, with Nicholas Hoult potentially be in contention for that role. Now, however, another report suggests that the DC Studios film may see a familiar face as one of comics most iconic and diabolical villains. According to Deadline's Justin Kroll, Gunn reportedly discussed the Lex Luthor role with a Guardians of the Galaxy actor.

On Twitter, Kroll wrote that Gunn has been talking to one of the Guardians about the role, but it's unlikely to work out. It's not indicated which Guardians star, but it's noted that the discussions were taking place during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 press tour. Kroll's report for Deadline also notes that one role that has been testing is one labeled "Apex", with the report suggesting that it could be for Apex Lex Luthor, a character in comics that is essentially the ultimate version of the villain with powers that let him go toe-to-toe with Superman.

James Gunn has commented on the most recent casting speculation around Superman: Legacy

On Saturday, after the report suggesting frontrunners for key roles in Superman: Legacy, Gunn took to social media, writing that he will not comment on active auditioning. He wrote, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Gunn has previously spoken about what he's looking for in his Superman actor, and also noted that the search has been difficult, but ongoing to find someone with the right balance of characteristics to play one of comics most iconic characters.

"It's hard, but we're looking," Gunn explained. "And we actually have some really great choices, which I'm excited about. But it has to be somebody who has all of the humanity that Superman has, but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you want to give a hug."

Here's DC's first synopsis for Superman: Legacy, "Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

