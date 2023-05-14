Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldaña Thought She Would Only Appear in Two Scenes

After Avengers: Infinity War killed Zoe Saldaña's Gamora while Thanos was seeking out the Infinity Stones, it made the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy much harder. Avengers: Endgame would go on to make it even wilder, bringing a version of Gamora from the past back into the present. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would still have a love interest he's pining for, she just has no idea who he is now. Speaking in a new interview with Marvel.com, Saldaña confirmed that because of her role in the Avengers movies she really thought she wouldn't appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 very much.

"I'm surprised that Gamora is as much in this installment because what had happened in Avengers: Infinity War," Saldaña reveled, noting she believed she would "just to like come for two scenes and then bid everyone farewell." As Marvel fans know, Gamora has a much bigger place in the sequel than just two scenes, appearing throughout the movie and have a major role in its final moments. Saldaña went on to praise James Gunn's storytelling abilities that have stretched across the trilogy of films, adding:

"What makes James Gunn a special storyteller is that he finds genuine, universal, common emotions and common conflicts and he utilizes them, and he sets them on this universe type of tapestry and we're all still able to relate to it cause we all feel sort of like underdogs sometimes. We all hurt when we are neglected or rejected or treated unfairly. We all can feel a great level of compassion for each other, so he creates this beautiful story with a universal kind of feelings, and you're deeply moved. You're just deeply moved and that's what he did in this story, so I was very surprised that I was gonna cry as much as I did."

How many post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Like most Marvel Studios movies, there are only two scenes in the credits for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene, this is in stark contrast to the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which both had more than two scenes that were shown. In fact, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had FIVE credits scenes that played throughout the closing credits.