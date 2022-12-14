Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.

"Because it's not easy," Gunn tweeted, when a fan suggested it was 'so easy' to shoot the scene practically. "We hadn't shot all the scenes we were mimicking yet & we needed to make sure they matched what we hadn't yet shot. And make sure Kraglin's position matched, etc. We don't choose to do these things willy-nilly."

Because it’s not easy. We hadn’t shot all the scenes we were mimicking yet & we needed to make sure they matched what we hadn’t yet shot. And make sure Kraglin’s position matched, etc. We don’t choose to do these things willy-nilly. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 13, 2022

What is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) the best present.Marvel.com previously revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast includes Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn. Maria Bakalova will also make her debut as the voice of Cosmo the Spacedog, and Kevin Bacon will be appearing as himself.

"The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it."

"And it's out pretty soon," Gunn pointed out. "You know, it's out this Christmas. It's not like people have to wait that long."

