James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Guardians helmer James Gunn took to Twitter Monday, revealing just exactly how Nebula managed to retrieve the arm from the Winter Soldier. According to the filmmaker, Nebula wasted no time at all in beating Barnes in a duel for it.

I’m so sorry, but it already happened. Nebula thinks of Bucky as wet crepe paper. That said, she couldn’t help tearing off the arm because she was just feeling so freaking Christmasy! 🎄🦾 PS No one forced me to include alien cyborgs. https://t.co/SgLKAe7BpJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022

"I'm so sorry, but it already happened. Nebula thinks of Bucky as wet crepe paper," Gunn said while responding to a tweeter suggesting "forced inclusion" played a role in the moment. "That said, she couldn't help tearing off the arm because she was just feeling so freaking Christmasy! PS No one forced me to include alien cyborgs."

In the same thread, Gunn confirmed the eponymous team has continued their ways as mercenaries, completing enough jobs to scrounge up the credits required to purchased Knowhere from The Collector.

"Although the Guardians are sometimes heroes, they work as mercenaries & it brings in a fair amount of money," the filmmaker added. "So after Thanos attacked Knowhere they bought it from the Collector. It was a burnt out husk & they've been rebuilding it."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.

