James Gunn Claims Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is Greatest Thing He’s Ever Done

Filmmaker James Gunn has accomplished a number of impressive feats over the course of his career, but according to the man himself, the thing he is most proud of is his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as he confirmed to RadioTimes.com. While Gunn didn’t reveal any details about what audiences could expect from the project, he did note the ridiculousness of the endeavor, so based on all of the ambitious things he’s accomplished in the realm of superheroes, it would seem as though the holiday-themed nature of the project has allowed him to embrace even more unlikely elements for the project. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to debut this December.

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Gunn revealed to the outlet. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Gunn made his debut in the world of big-budget comic book projects with Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014, which in and of itself was an ambitious undertaking. At the time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had been bringing to life more well-known heroes like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, with Guardians of the Galaxy being tasked not only with introducing more obscure characters, but also to tell a story as effective as any of its predecessors. The project became a major success, establishing the characters as being just as beloved as any other hero in the franchise.

“And it’s out pretty soon,” Gunn pointed out. “You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.”

Even after Gunn proved himself within the Marvel community after two Guardians films, the filmmaker found himself in hot water when offensive tweets he made earlier in his career resurfaced, resulting in Disney distancing itself from Gunn. In the fallout, Warner Bros. swooped in and tapped Gunn to take on The Suicide Squad, which served as both a continuation of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad yet also functioned as a quasi-reboot. After fan outcry, however, Disney reversed its decision to not only let Gunn helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but also to let him develop the Holiday Special, which is said to be part of the MCU canon.

Stay tuned for details on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special before it premieres on Disney+ later this year.

