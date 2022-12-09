Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Original Song Lands on Billboard Charts

Marvel Studios has been killing it with their phase four releases and the addition of their Special Presentation's has been quite the treat for fans. First they released a Halloween-themed Special Presentation with Werewolf by Night, and now they have released a Christmas special with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Directed by James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special marks his return to directing Marvel Studios projects after he was fired due to controversial tweets. Gunn will also release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year and then move on to a very different job at DC Studios. In the meantime, his Holiday Special has given the director another accolade– charting on Billboard. Gunn reacted to the news on Twitter and even revealed that Kevin Bacon had charted for his song as well.

"It's a real dream come true to have co-written a charting song. cc @rhettmiller @Old97s #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial," Gunn continued. "And that's not the only charting tune from the #GuardiansoftheGalaxyHolidaySpecial – seems @kevinbacon & the Olds have one as well!"

