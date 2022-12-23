Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.

"It's a special," Gunn tweeted. "Not a series or movie. It's within the MCU."

It's a special. Not a series or movie. It's within the MCU. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 10, 2022

Gunn previously clarified how the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fits into the MCU's structure of phases. However, he also said that, while working on the special was a "joy," Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters in May, might be his favorite film.

"The Holiday Special was pure joy," Gunn replied. "Vol. 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn't my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is likely to be bittersweet for fans. That's because Gunn confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that it is the Guardians' last adventure, at least for this particular grouping.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to debut on Disney+ in December. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5th. For those eager for more Guardians of the Galaxy stories, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot stars in a series of animated shorts titled I Am Groot. The first five of those shorts are now available to stream on Disney+, with five more in development.