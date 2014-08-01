Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Chris Pratt To Do Secret Hand Signals On Late Show With David Letterman

Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt is at it again. Back in February, Pratt had his fans on social media send him suggestions for secret signals that he could do while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Later tonight, Pratt is scheduled to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman, and he's asked fans again to suggest secret hand signals that he can do while on the show.

Pratt tweeted, "I'm doing @Letterman in a couple of hours!!!! Any secret hand signals I can give out?"

Fans have responded with several suggestions, but Pratt has only replied back to one idea.

Pratt re-tweeted, "'@JohnnySqueasel: @Letterman Do middlefinger, it's a secret message to your fans' Seems potentially offensive. I'm trusting you here. OK."

Be sure to watch the Late Show with David Letterman at 11:30 PM ET tonight on CBS to see if Pratt follows through with the secret signals.