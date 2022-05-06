Guardians of the Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Confirms Thor: Love and Thunder Casting, Filming Next Week

✖

Marvel fans are eager to learn more about the future of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we'll finally find out what's next for both teams when Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in 2022. And while reports indicated that Chris Pratt would reprise his Marvel Studios role of Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord in the upcoming Thor movie, spinning out of the God of Thunder's team-up with the Guardians in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, we now have confirmation from the man himself that he begins filming soon.

During a charity livestream for Feed Thy Neighbor, Pratt brought on Spider-Man actor Tom Holland to discuss future projects. Pratt then revealed that he's flying to Australia next week to begin filming Thor: Love and Thunder with director Taika Waititi and co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale.

"Did you just say you're going to be in Thor?" Holland asked in response.



"Yeah," Pratt replied. "Am I not supposed to say that?"



Holland added, "That's so crazy, I feel like no one knew that."

"No, they knew that. I think they knew that."

Uh oh. Marvel might want to pull an ole' "Break Glass in Case of Ruffalo." Someone check and make sure Chris Pratt hasn't been fired yet.

In all seriousness, Marvel is embracing these kinds of team-ups in recent years in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. While it's unclear if Pratt is the only Guardians cast member in Thor: Love and Thunder, don't be surprised to see Karen Gillan or Dave Bautista show up in the film. There's also the chance to see Rocket or Groot showing up, with Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel being able to lend their voices to the project. Zoe Saldana's return as Gamora would likely be kept for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Hemsworth previously teased some major changes coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an interview with Swisse Vitamins and Supplements.

"Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes," Hemsworth said. "So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022.