Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter Addresses Adam Warlock's MCU Future

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter addressed Adam Warlock's future in the MCU. The New York Times profiled the Marvel newcomer and the question of his character popping up again had to be addressed. As a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock has been dangled over MCU fans for years now. With James Gunn's last Marvel movie, Poulter brings the golden god to life. But, with so much speculation surrounding the future of this group, the question of where and if Adam Warlcok will appear next hangs over the entire proceedings. To Poulter's credit, he knows that it all really comes down to how much audiences enjoy his turn with this rag-tag group of heroes. Check out what he had to say

"It kind of hinges on how people respond to the character," Poulter observed. "If the fans don't like Adam Warlock, obviously I'm going to be pretty gutted. My family's opinion means a lot, but it's not necessarily going to bring me back as the character."

How Did He Become Adam Warlock In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3?

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Poulter about the extensive audition process for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In his comments, the actor noted how much secrecy was valued when it came to Adam Warlock. He had no idea this was the part that he was auditioning for. In true Marvel Studios style, it was an unnamed character. However, once they saw Poulter in action, they knew they had found The Savior of Worlds.

"When I first auditioned for Adam and sent in a tape, I really didn't even know who I was auditioning for," Poulter told ComicBook.com. "I was auditioning for an untitled character, so that was confusing but eventually, I was drip-fed the information about the being I was trying to portray. I knew that this character had been teased at the end of the second movie, but it was a welcome surprise to find out it was a character that's been steeped in this comic book history and crosses over with [Chukwudi Iwuji's] character."

Marvel describes Poulter's big MCU introduction: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

