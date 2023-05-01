Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter Opens Up on Adam Warlock's Debut (Exclusive)

Adam Warlock is just days away from joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Savior of Worlds is being portrayed by Will Poulter in live-action, a role that is sure to keep the Midsommar star around the franchise for years to come. Because Warlock is such a foundational part of all things Marvel Cosmic, Poulter had to undergo a thorough auditioning process that was largely surrounded in secrecy.

In fact, the actor tells us when he first started auditioning, he didn't know the exact identity of the character. At that point, he was simply told it was an untitled character so as the keep his true identity under lock and key as long as possible.

"When I first auditioned for Adam and sent in a tape, I really didn't even know who I was auditioning for," Poulter tells ComicBook.com "I was auditioning for an untitled character, so that was confusing but eventually, I was drip-fed the information about the being I was trying to portray. I knew that this character had been teased at the end of the second movie, but it was a welcome surprise to find out it was a character that's been steeped in this comic book history and crosses over with [Chukwudi Iwuji's] character."

