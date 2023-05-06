Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter Reveals What Drew Him To Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Will Poulter revealed what drew him to the role of Adam Warlock. The newest MCU feature is out in the wild and the golden antagonist is butting heads with our favorite heroes. Entertainment Weekly sat down with Poulter to ask what James Gunn told him about Warlock that made him sign up for all that gold body paint. In essence, having the opportunity to follow the character along the course of maturity was too hard to pass up. Audiences have been kind to this depiction of Adam Warlock despite it deviating a bit from what comics fans might expect. Poulter has the same winsome charm from other roles and ties it all together. Here's how the actor describes learning about his new place in the MCU.

"I think the fact that this was someone who was in his infancy and trying to discover his way in the world. Even in a relatively limited period of time in this movie, I got to explore what his maturation looked like and how he started to sort of carve out his moral compass and decide the sort of being he wanted to be," Poulter said. "How much he was going to align himself with the Sovereign, what his relationship to the Guardians was going to be. It was full of ambiguity and nuance, and James was down to explore it all. So, it was nice to find out that we were kind of on the same page in that regard, and we could get our teeth into that kind of material."

Adam Warlock Introduced For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fans had been looking forward to Adam Warlock's introduction in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for years now. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Poulter about his big moment in the MCU. At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Sovereign mention their new champion and the hype was on. However, a lot of Marvel fans didn't know what direction James Gunn would take the character. Poor Will Poulter didn't even know who he was auditioning for when he walked into that room for the part.

"When I first auditioned for Adam and sent in a tape, I really didn't even know who I was auditioning for," Poulter told ComicBook.com. "I was auditioning for an untitled character, so that was confusing but eventually, I was drip-fed the information about the being I was trying to portray. I knew that this character had been teased at the end of the second movie, but it was a welcome surprise to find out it was a character that's been steeped in this comic book history and crosses over with [Chukwudi Iwuji's] character."

