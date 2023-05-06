Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Mantis Dances Into Disneyland's Avengers Campus

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Mantis has been added to Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure. The company announced her arrival on social media, and fans are over the moon about it. In Avengers Campus, there's a "Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!" and Mantis will be right there busting a move next to Star-Lord. If you're a guest with the right skills, then you can show your dance off with the two characters. It's a wild weekend to be a Guardians fan as the movie just hit theaters. Director James Gunn put out a very lovely message on social media preparing everyone for the various emotions of the film. Check it out down below!

"Today is the day! #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 opens in theaters! At the end of the day, this is a movie about joy & compassion & learning to see beyond the rim of our own worlds & having empathy for all living things," Gunn wrote. "Rocket's journey is my own & I'm so happy to have had him help me to learn to be a better person over the past 11 years – as have all of you. Enjoy the movie. We came into this saying "You're welcome" but now we'll leave saying "thank you.""

Just let the music move you 🎶 Mantis has grooved her way into #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. Experience Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now playing only in theaters and check out all of the new ways to celebrate the film at Disney Parks: https://t.co/UxzpBhDREf pic.twitter.com/iHislGPgk1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 5, 2023

Which Guardian Gets The Most Shine In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Fans and audiences are still in the absolute revelry of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The stars of the movie had been saying for months that the script for this entry was going to be an absolute smash. In an interview with Variety, Mantis herself explained that the story was emotional and gripping. She singled out one of her fellow Guardians as the character who had the most spotlight this time around. To no one's shock, that would be Rocket as his backstory forms the narrative that all the action happens around. "The script was incredible, and the arc of the characters – so good," Pom Klementieff began.

"You get to dive into Rocket's backstory, where he comes from" she added. "And I remember even as an audience [member] before I was cast to play Mantis, I remember when he takes his shirt off, and you see all the scars, all the things he has in his back, and I was like 'What is that?' And James Gunn knew, back then, what it was, and he just planned everything, you know? So it's the beauty of knowing a little bit more about each character."

Are you going to be able to catch Mantis at Disney's California Adventure? Let us know down in the comments!