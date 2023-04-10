Marvel's Rogers: the Musical Reveals Premiere Date, New Details

Marvel fans have a reason to sing, because we now know when Rogers: The Musical will debut at Disneyland Resort. On Monday, Disney unveiled new details surrounding the real-life Rogers: The Musical, which was revealed earlier this year to be holding performances at Disneyland this summer. According to the new announcement, Rogers: The Musical will premiere at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, June 30th. Rogers: The Musical will have a run time of approximately 30 minutes, and will run on Tuesday through Saturday "most weeks."

This fully-staged take on Rogers: The Musical will include the "Save the City" song originally featured in Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ series, as well as Captain America: The First Avenger's "Star Spangled Man." It will also feature five new songs written just for the resort.

What is Rogers: The Musical about?

According to Disney, this production of Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve's humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It's a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

"We would love it," "Save the City" co-writer Marc Shaiman told ComicBook.com in late 2021. "I mean, of course, we would love it. I mean, so would a lot of other songwriters, so we've got to get going. Yeah. I'm sure there's already probably a whole musical on TikTok already. So we would love it. And the Marvel Universe is so expansive, not to mention the multi universes. See, I actually know things now about Marvel. Oh my God. I hope there aren't other songwriting teams in other multi-universes writing this. Yeah. I mean, can you imagine?"

