Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals First Look at Issa Rae's Jessica Drew

One of the many highlights from the first official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the introduction of Jessica Drew. This Spider-Woman is voiced by Insecure star Issa Rae and comes in riding a gassed-up motorcycle. Of course, Jessica Drew isn't the only Spider hero to show their masked face in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Among the many cameos is the Spider-Man from the PlayStation game Marvel's Spider-Man. Jessica Drew appears to be siding with Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099, as a war within the Spider-Verse may be brewing.

Issa Rae confirmed her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in June of last year, back when the animated movie was only referred to as the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. "The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade," Rae wrote in an Instagram Story. "A dream come true."

Rae is the creator behind the YouTube series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, where she portrayed the lead character J, and HBO's Insecure, which Rae co-created with Larry Wilmore. Rae recently co-starred with Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel's Eternals) in the Netflix original movie The Lovebirds and voiced a character in the Oscar-winning Sony Pictures Animation short film Hair Love.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Teases a Spider-Verse Civil War

As we mentioned above, there appears to be a brewing civil war in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Images from the official trailer feature Spider-Man 2099 in a brutal fight with Miles Morales, along with Miles being chased by different Spider heroes. Miles, and perhaps Gwen Stacy, disagree on how to deal with their latest threat (possibly The Spot). "We are supposed to be the good guys," Gwen Stacy says near the end of the trailer.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man [Morales] is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Let us know your thoughts on Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, and the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer in the comments.