Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Offers Soundtrack Update

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn gave fans a soundtrack update. Recently, the DC Films head sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss his approach to the music in the Marvel sequel. The big trailer released not too long ago, and the song choices still have fans reeling. A tour of the past through overlooked hits has been a hallmark of the Guardians franchise. Gunn has leaned into those sonic choices with each installment. Expect the third movie to branch out even further. He told the magazine that we're going beyond the 1970s and 1980s in the upcoming sequel. "I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn revealed. Now, that might excite a lot of fans, but there are also a lot of viewers who are going to be ready for tears with this one.

In all of these comments, the director has been nothing short of glowing in his praise for Marvel Studios. "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it," Gunn added. "I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

One Big Difference With Volume 3's Soundtrack

Previously, Gunn spoke to fans on Twitter about the upcoming soundtrack. People should remember that the Zune Peter Quill got from Yondu doesn't have all of the exact same sensibilities as his Walkman. In fact, his adoptive father ended up selecting the songs for Star-Lord and that will influence things tremendously.

The director wrote, "No, they'll never be on this list because Meredith didn't pick the songs on the Zune, so they're different from the songs in Vol 1 and 2 (although Yondu may or may not have deleted songs he didn't like off of it)."

Here's what Marvel has to say about the emotional finale: "In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. It's a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

What's your dream song for the franchise? Let us know in the comments down below!