Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Has Surprising Answer About Gamora After Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 serves as the finale of the current iteration of the beloved cosmic misfits, serving as a send-off for many of the characters included in the franchise. That includes the second version of Zoe Saldana's Gamora, one that effectively reverted to a version before any of the development the character underwent in Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. With fans hoping a semblance of the previous Gamora could shine through in potential future projects, Guardians helmer James Gunn quickly shot that done.

"Unlikely," the filmmaker said to a fan on Threads wondering if Gamora will go more good now. "She's a Ravager."

In chat with THR earlier this year, Saldana called her character's ending "bittersweet," saying though she may have desired a different ending for the character, the one given is what made the most sense for the story at hand.

"It was a bittersweet decision, obviously. I wanted to know that in the final chapter, Gamora stays on and finds a way to become a Guardian again. But this felt like the right way to end things for her, because of what she had been through," Saldaña said. "At the end of the day, any multiverse that she would've come from, she was still going to have the same experience with Thanos, and she was still gonna have the same guilt and the same trauma. So she finally found solace with the Ravagers, and she felt more open than she had ever been."

"I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her, because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special," she continued. "And I appreciated that takeaway because it kind of gave us the hope that if the Guardians seek help again from the Ravagers, maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other's lives, even if it's just as friends."

Though the film itself ends with a title card teasing that the "Legendary Star-Lord will return," no other characters have received public confirmation of a return at some point in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available for purchase through digital download and will be on home media August 7th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Gunn's next big project as we learn it!