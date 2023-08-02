How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Home

It's time to face the music: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming. The final installment in filmmaker James Gunn's trilogy grossed $845 million at the global box office since opening in theaters on May 5th, making it the second highest-earning of the year so far behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. First released by Marvel Studios for digital rental and purchase on July 7th, and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1st, Vol. 3 is now available to watch at home in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

Below, read on to find out all the ways to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online.

When Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Disney Plus?



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available to stream now exclusively on Disney+, and is included as part of your Disney+ subscription.



Disney+ Basic with ads costs $7.99/month, while Disney+ Premium (no ads) costs $10.99/month. Also available is the Disney Bundle, which includes the Disney+ and Hulu Duo Basic with ads ($9.99/month); Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Basic with Ads ($12.99/month); or the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Premium without ads on Disney+ and Hulu ($19.99/month). Try Disney+ here.

Where Can I Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Without Disney Plus?



If you don't have a Disney+ subscription, you can purchase Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 digitally on retailers like Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, YouTube TV, and Vudu for $19.99. As of August 2nd, the only way to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for free is on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Runtime



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have Post-Credits Scenes?

Stay tuned for two post-credits scenes hinting at the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

What Is GOTG 3 In IMAX Enhanced?



IMAX Enhanced content on Disney+ features an expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1, meaning up to 26% more of the original image is visible — bringing the IMAX experience into your home. You can access the IMAX Enhanced and Widescreen versions by navigating to the Versions tab; Marvel Studios movies will automatically play the IMAX Enhanced versions.

Which Marvel Movies Are Streaming on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced?



Along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Marvel Cinematic Universe movies streaming on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced include Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Iron Man (2008), Doctor Strange (2016), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Black Widow (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Eternals (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania (2023).

GOTG 3 Cast



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a cast that includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo.

What Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

The official synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

See everything else streaming on Disney+ in August 2023.