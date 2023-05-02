Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stars Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan Reflect on Their Favorite Scene (Exclusive)

There's one particular scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff would love to go back and film again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the swansong for many of our favorite Marvel cosmic heroes. Director James Gunn is already busy with his co-CEO role at DC Studios, meaning he won't be making any more Marvel movies anytime soon. Thus, stars like Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have gone on record as saying this is it for their time as Drax and Gamora, respectively. With so many fond memories to look back on, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan reflect on a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scene they would want to revisit.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, and Pom Klementieff, who portrays Mantis, about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where he asked if given the chance, what scene from the entire Guardians journey they would want to film again. "I would reshoot the slow-motion walk we do from Vol. 3 when we're in Guardians uniforms and they're blasting a Beastie Boys song, and it was just so much fun to shoot because you get to strut, and you know it's going to be in slow-motion, and you're going to look cool," Karen Gillan said. Pom Klementieff added, "Same. So nice."

"It was such a fun group scene," she continued. "We look so great in the costumes and it felt so special."

Karen Gillan Talks Nebula and Gamora's Relationship

For the vast majority of their existence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nebula (Karen Gillan) has been much more standoffish when compared to her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana), a character who has been willing to claim herself as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that the present-day version of the character was murdered during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the one sent to the future from the past has caused the roles to flip. As Gillan told ComicBook.com, she and Saldana were hyper-aware while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that their characters effectively switched roles from when they first appeared in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy.

"It's kind of like we switched places in a weird way because Nebula is the more evolved, compassionate one out of the two of them," Gillan divulged. "I actually love this version of Gamora. She's so badass, doesn't take any prisoners and is aggressive and fun. We just played around with that dynamic and developed a fun way of greeting each other, which you'll see when you see the film."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date is set for May 5th.