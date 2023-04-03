Karen Gillan Explains How Nebula and Gamora's Relationship Has Changed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The long-running nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means it has seen its characters undergo a variety of changes over the years, which often includes their objectives becoming either more benevolent or malevolent, with Karen Gillan's Nebula growing more heroic since we first met her in Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite her demeanor growing warmer, her relationship with her sister Gamora has become complicated as the current version of Zoe Saldaña's character is from a point in time in which the siblings hadn't settled their differences, with Gillan addressing the dynamic we'll see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hits theaters on May 5th.

While speaking with Fandango, the outlet noted that the actor referred to Nebula as the "scapegoated sibling in a toxic family dynamic," resulting in Gillan joking, "Why am I so intense? You hear it back to yourself and it's like, 'Jesus.'"

She continued, "It's really fun because Nebula started off as this very sadistic, tortured, angry person and gradually she's just become this completely new being that can let in love and accept love and start to give love, too. I think Gamora has definitely been set back a bit and Nebula can definitely recognize that in her because she's seen it in herself so I think it's about trying to nurture Gamora back to where she knows that she can -- this is so confusing with time travel -- where she would be in her future version."

Nebula isn't the only one impacted by Gamora's current status in the MCU, as Chris Pratt echoed Gillan's remarks while pointing out the time-traveling nature of the franchise causes complications for how Peter Quill relates to Gamora.

"Because so many of the relationships that Gamora experienced and the growth that she had in her life came from the events of Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy [Vol.] 2 and this is all stuff that happened after the Gamora that we meet, so the diabolical, insane, psychopath Gamora is a Gamora we're not used to seeing, because she quickly sheds all that for the first two volumes," Pratt expressed. "For example, your wonderful fight sequence and sister dynamic in Volume 2, beautiful, beloved, these two tortured siblings who are given an opportunity to literally process all of this damage and come out the other side of it healed and better for it, well, that's out the window now. So here you are, you've healed but she hasn't, and same with Peter Quill and her, we have all these memories, these wonderful things, we've both grown so much. Well, I have, but she hasn't, so how do you bring someone back from that? And can you?"

