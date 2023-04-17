Russo Brothers Open to Directing Batman for James Gunn's DC Studios (Exclusive)

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped in to lead DC Studios, fans have been eager to see exactly how their slate of projects come together. Back in January, the duo announced the first ten titles planned for their DC Universe slate, and it sounds like two directors who are also staples of the superhero blockbuster space wouldn't be opposed to joining in on the fun. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the possibility of working in Gunn and Safran's DCU, and expressed a desire to helm something tied to Batman. The Caped Crusader already has a film in these first ten titles, The Brave and the Bold, but a director for it has not yet been announced.

"We don't get asked a lot about DC characters," Anthony began.

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer," Joe continued. "We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

"But, you know, it's hard not to answer that," Anthony added. "Here's how you know we haven't actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favorite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it's been well explored."

What is Citadel about?

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Would you want to see the Russo Brothers direct a Batman movie for James Gunn's DC Studios slate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Citadel is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video on April 28th.