Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reviews Release Date and Time

It's time to face the music. Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the last tour for the Guardians: director James Gunn has confirmed his trilogy finale is "the last time people will see" this band of Guardians who came together in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Following their cameos in last summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, Vol. 3 marks the first time we've seen all the Guardians together since Avengers: Endgame, which ended with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) searching for a different version of the Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) they once knew.

The official logline: "In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life — a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Along with allies Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Spacedog (voice of Maria Bakalova), the Guardians will face the golden-skinned cosmic crusader Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) — a creation of Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the vengeful the Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign — and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reactions will release online after the social media embargo lifts on Saturday, April 22nd, at 1:30 p.m. PT. Critic reviews will remain under embargo until Friday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. PT, one week before Vol. 3 hits U.S. theaters on May 5th.

That's earlier than recent Marvel Cinematic Universe installments Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which didn't drop embargo until three days before those films arrived in theaters.

"It's been an incredible ten years," Pratt exclusively told ComicBook about the end of Gunn's Guardians. "So to wrap it up in this way, it's a little bit like your last day of school when you're a senior. You're so excited that it's over, but at the same time, you don't know if you're going to see any of your friends ever again. Some of them are going off to college, and some of them are leaving, and some are going in the Army. It's like entering a new phase, and a new chapter of your life. It's the turning of a page. So it's exciting, but it's emotional."

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.