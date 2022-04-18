Where’s Gamora? Guardians of the Galaxy Fans React to Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

Where is Gamora? Who is Gamora? Why is Gamora?! Guardians of the Galaxy fans have questions about the green Guardian’s absence in the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. When we last saw the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the god of thunder entrusted the kingdom of New Asgard to King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and left Midgard with the Asgardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Endgame. Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) starship computer revealed the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who died in Avengers: Infinity War but returned when her past counterpart time-traveled from 2014 to 2023 in Endgame. Current location: unknown.

“Not me looking for Gamora and then remembering,” reads one viral tweet about the return of Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora’s sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

Videos by ComicBook.com

NOT ME LOOKING FOR GAMORA AND THEN REMEMBERING- #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/76DgRXLD7v — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 18, 2022

Following a rocking ’80s-style training montage with Ravager Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, the search for Gamora continues in director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After surviving the Infinity Stone-powered snap that dusted Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army in Endgame, 2014-Gamora’s fate was confirmed in a deleted scene showing her walking away to parts unknown in the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There’s a part of me that wants her to go back, find her way back to the Guardians. But there’s also a part of me that wants to explore a bad Gamora,” Saldana said during a 2019 convention appearance about 2014-Gamora’s return in Vol. 3. “I’ve never seen that, and she’s considered the most lethal assassin, the most lethal woman in the galaxy. So I would want to see what that wrath looks like, also, it would just give me layers to sort of work on. But yeah, I want her to get back to the Guardians.”

See more reactions to the Gamora-less Guardians in the gallery below.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, thunders into theaters July 8. Gamora returns when Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows on May 5, 2023.

it feels so weird seeing the Guardians together without Gamora </3 pic.twitter.com/gofXcgqUby — Liam (@RheeEspinosa) April 18, 2022

