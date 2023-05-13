Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Fan-Favorite Artist Shares Return of the Jedi-Inspired Poster

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has brought an amazing Star Wars-inspired poster to complete the trilogy. Cakes Comics' work has been shared on social media by James Gunn and a legion of Marvel fans. After the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there's the full set of artwork making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter. Critical and fan consensus has absolutely showered praise on Gunn's last movie with Marvel Studios. Both for pre-existing love of these characters, but also for the personal touch that the third entry carried with it. The director noted the similarities between the two franchises himself on Star Wars Day.

"11 years ago I had a meeting with Marvel Studios about the possibility of doing a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. I remember driving home & thinking I didn't want to make a movie LIKE Star Wars, but a movie that made people FEEL like Star Wars made me feel as a kid," Gunn tweeted on May 4 of this year. "Outlandish characters, extraordinary locations, a space opera with a touch of magic filled with heart. Thank you, Star Wars, for inspiring me, & how appropriate that the third part of our trilogy is playing in theaters all across the world tonight on May the 4th. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #GotGVol3"

Trilogy unlocked.



The Guardians Of The Galaxy is now my personal favourite movie trilogy on equal pegging with the Star Wars trilogy (that’s right I can have two favourite trilogies)



Anyway I started this series of posters for fun in 2014 and now the circle is complete… pic.twitter.com/vmwEF5a33T — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) May 12, 2023

Heading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige noted how much weight the third entry was carrying with it. The movie would have to be a farewell to a number of beloved MCU actors and characters, a swan song for James Gunn as he takes off for DC, and a satisfying movie in its own right as the fans debate the idea of "superhero fatigue" into the ground.

"All the fans know that everything, like the comics, connects in certain ways, but very much [can also stand alone]. And James [Gunn] was always very, very direct in saying, 'This is about these characters,'" Feige said to Marvel.com. "It's not about the bigger world-building — although everything is a piece of the puzzle — but this is really about seeing what becomes of this particular family."

"Guardians has always been about the characters. I mean, all of Marvel has, but in particular, these characters that are so unlikely," Feige continued. "In the first two movies, you were crying over all the characters, Groot [and Yondu], and in this movie, crying for all of them. And really learning about Rocket. That's one of the things James has said from the beginning. He decided to do this franchise because he realized how he could give empathy to this little raccoon, who insists he's not a raccoon."

