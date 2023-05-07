Eternals Star Says Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy Is On Par With Lord of the Rings

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. The newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film has an impressive critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as one of the MCU's highest audience scores. While some fans are calling it the best MCU film since Avengers: Endgame, others are complimenting James Gunn on making one of the best movie trilogies ever made. In fact, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter earlier this week to compare the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy to some of the greatest in film history.

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is an utter triumph. We now have another entry on the list of perfect trilogies, along with LOTR & Before Sunrise (& a handful of other ones). It's James Gunn's best work & one of the best comic book movies ever made. I couldn't love it more," Nanjiani wrote. Gunn replied with a purple heart emoji. You can check out the tweet below:

Will Any of the Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Return?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The first post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a brand new team led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that also features Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen). Currently, there's no word on whether or not any of them will return, but they are out there protecting the galaxy.

The movie's second post-credit scene featured Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) back on Earth with his grandfather and it ended with the tag, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." It's hard to believe Marvel Studios would include that tag without having any plans for the character, but Pratt recently said the idea of coming back with a new cast is "daunting."

While we may be seeing those characters again, Zoe Saldaña has made it clear that she is done playing Gamora. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The same goes for Dave Bautista (Drax), who has said many times that this will be his last outing in the franchise.

Will Eternals 2 Happen?

As for Kumail Nanjiani's role in the MCU, there have been rumors that an Eternals 2 is in the works, but no official word has come from Marvel. Since Eternals was released, we have seen a few minor references to Nanjiani's character, Kingo, in other projects. He was referenced in Ms. Marvel last year and was seen on a poster in Los Angeles in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Earlier this year, Nanjiani had a chat with Total Film (via Games Radar) and claimed he's uncertain about his Marvel future. While it can be hard to take Marvel actors at their word these days, Nanjiani did appear to be telling the outlet the truth.

"Yeah! I mean, listen, I have plans today. I don't know if they have plans," Nanjiani said when asked about Kingo's return. "I would love to come back. But I'm sort of waiting to hear when or if that's going to happen. I'm hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It'd be a shame if he's a sort of one-and-done. But, you know, the decision's not mine to make."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.