James Gunn Shares Guardians of the Galaxy Posters Honoring Star Wars Series

For a few more hours, it's still Star Wars Day, and fans are doing what they can to celebrate on social media. With a franchise as massive as that from Lucasfilm, that means even the biggest names in Hollywood are celebrating, like Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn. In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the filmmaker thanked the Star Wars franchise for fueling his passion of film. He then shared a pair of Guardians posters artist Matt Ferguson crafted that pay homage to George Lucas' original films.

"Star Wars changed my life, and provided a young boy a template for where the imagination could go. #MayThe4thBeWithYou," Gunn tweeted Tuesday.

Star Wars changed my life, and provided a young boy a template for where the imagination could go. #MayThe4thBeWithYou ❤️🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/vmxvtESeUL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021

Gunn is currently working on Peacemaker for HBO Max, a limited series spinning out of The Suicide Squad. After that, the director will get ready for a cosmic story of his own, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to start filming at some point by the end of the year. Monday, Marvel Studios revealed the Guardians threequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Another tidbit that surfaced Tuesday includes a behind-the-scenes shot from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, who shared an insane practical set piece created for the film.

"Chris Corbould testing the practical (!!) effect his team created for [The Last Jedi]," Johnson tweeted. "Happy #maythefourthbewithyou to all the incredible technicians who pull stuff like this off over the years, and to the best fans in the galaxy."

Chris Corbould testing the practical (!!) effect his team created for TLJ. Happy #maythefourthbewithyou to all the incredible technicians who pull stuff like this off over the years, and to the best fans in the galaxy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYd3h1NShm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 4, 2021

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

