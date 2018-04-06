Guillermo del Toro Chose Pacific Rim 2 Over Justice League Dark

Since 2013, Guillermo del Toro (Hellboy) has been developing Justice League Dark movie for Warner Brothers. He even brought on a (still unnamed) screenwriter and delivered a finished first draft of the script to WB executives in December.

Guillermo has now revealed that WB loved the Justice League Dark script, but they wanted del Toro to get to work on it around November of this year, which is the same time he begins filming the Pacific Rim sequel for Legenday.

“Warners liked the script, they were very enthusiastic and wanted to green-light it but they wanted it to coincide with the shoot of Pacific Rim 2,” del toro told Daily Beast. “I was put in a very difficult place facing a difficult choice, and I chose to do Pacific Rim 2.”

If WB still plans to green light Justice League Dark this year they’ll have to find another director. Who would you like to see direct DC Comics’ team of supernatural heroes, which could include Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, and Deadman?