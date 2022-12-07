Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Gets a Wave Of Funko Pops

Funko is skipping right over the poorly reviewed live-action Disney+ Pinocchio film starring Tom Hanks to focus on the version that Guillermo del Toro created for Netflix. Needless to say, a del Toro film is likely to inspire some interesting Pop figures, and Pinocchio is no exception.

The collection includes Geppetto, Pinocchio and Cricket Pop and Buddy, Black Rabbit, and Wood Sprite Funko Pops, all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout). The figures are expected to arrive in January, 2023.

Pinocchio is del Toro's first animated feature and stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller.. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," del Toro said when Netflix announced the film in 2018. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy."

Pinocchio will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 9th.