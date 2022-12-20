Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Jumps to #1 Netflix Movie

In its first week on the streaming service, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio opened at #2 on the streaming service, sitting below another Netflix original, Lady Chatterley's Lover. Now with the most recent batch of weekly viewership data from the streamer, Netflix has confirmed that the stop-motion Pinocchio from the Oscar-winner has jumped up to the #1 movie on the service for the week of December 12th to December 18th. Del Toro's new movie was watched over 39 million hours in that one week span, growing from the 29 million hours that it had been watched the week before.

When compared to their television slate, the feature films on Netflix routinely have much smaller "hours viewed" numbers every week since, well, they're shorter by a significant degree. For reference, in the same week that Pinocchio was watched 39 million hours, Wednesday and its eight hours of episodes was watched over 173.9 million hours. Granted that show is on week four of its release, so that colossal number is already much lower than when it premiered, but the disparity between TV and Movie numbers on Netflix's Top 10 doesn't mean the features are failures while the shows are outright winners.

The numbers for Pinocchio aren't as high as other Netflix movies released this year, The Grey Man for example debuted to over 90 million hours streamed in its second week while indie hit Purple Hearts had the biggest week for a movie on the service for the entire year (it was watched over 102 million hours in one week). Even with that in mind Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio largely seems to be one of Netflix's best chances at an Academy Award nomination this year. With the filmmaker himself already an Academy favorite, a Best Animated Movie nomination seems nearly guaranteed, while Best Picture isn't entirely out of the question either.

Check out the Top 10 movies on Netflix for the past week below to see what people watched in addition to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.