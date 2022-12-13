Wednesday Dethrones Dahmer After Crossing Major Netflix Milestone

Considering the runaway success that Netflix's DAHMER earlier this year it would have been surprising for the streamer to release another series that did even better, and yet, Netflix's Wednesday is here and continues to break records. According to Netflix's latest Top 10 listing, Wednesday was watched another 269 million hours last week, pushing its total hours streamed since it premiered to 1.022 billion hours. As of this writing Wednesday is now the #2 English-language TV series from Netflix of all-time, sitting behind Stranger Things season 4. Squid Game remains the #1 series of all-time with 1.65 billion hours watched.

Netflix measures the "success" of their shows based on how the perform within a "First 28 Days" window, akin to the opening four weeks of a movie in theaters. Since Wednesday premiered the week of Thanksgiving, the series still has another week left on its four week calendar, potentially putting it in the running to overtake Stranger Things season 4. It seems unlikely that that will happen, but if any show was going to do it this year, Wednesday is the only one that could do it. Check out the full Top 10 list of Netflix's All-Time TV Shows (English and foreign language!)

Has Netflix renewed Wednesday?

Despite the huge premiere numbers for the ne TV series, Netlfix has not yet renewed the hit show Wednesday. Despite that not being the case however, the creatives behind the series certainly have plans for more episodes, even teasing in one interview that they have ideas for at least three more seasons of the spinoff. Series sowrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke to Variety about it before with Millar noting:

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

