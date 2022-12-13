Netflix's Troll Breaks Surprising Record After Two Weeks

To kick off the month of December, Netflix not only debuted some fresh holiday content for everyone to enjoy but actually released a monster movie, the Norwegian kaiju movie Troll. As soon as the film was released it jumped through the Netflix charts, becoming the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Last week when Netflix released their new batch of metrics it revealed a record that the movie had broke, having the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform ever. Now Troll has set another record, and taken its place at the top of the mountain and become Netflix's most-watched non-English language of all-time.

According to Netflix's metrics Troll was watched an additional 52.2 million hours this pat week, and when combined with its record setting 75.86 million from week 1 has given it a grand total of 128.13 million hours watched in the past 12 days. That number has very quickly pushed it up the foreign-langauge film charts on Netflix with over two weeks still left on the movie's "First 28 Days" window. Troll could very well become the record-holder for a long, long time if its performance keeps up. One thing is clear from the foreign-language Top 10 form Netflix though, people like horror movies. Check out hte full list of Netflix's Top 10 Non-English language films below.

Hailing from the director of Tomb Raider and The Wave, Troll stars Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold. Netflix describes it as follows: "Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"