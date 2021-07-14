Gunpowder Milkshake Director on the Possible Future of the Franchise

✖

Netflix's new action spectacle Gunpowder Milkshake offers glimpses and hints of a sprawling mythology regarding a syndicate known as "The Firm" and various assassins, which could easily be expanded into follow-up films or other continuations of the concept, with director Navot Papushado confirming he already has a number of ideas he couldn't fit into this film that could appear in some sort of a continuation. He did note, however, that he wants to wait and see how this first film resonates with audiences before getting too ambitious about how to continue the narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is currently available on Netflix.

"My entire focus is on making sure people see it and love it and are passionate about it," Papushado confirmed to ComicBook.com. "Even when you write something that's such an incredible scene but there's no room for it, instead of forcing it, you're like, 'Okay, let's put it in the back pocket.' Then when you start working on [a follow-up], you have so many ideas. Even when you decide there's no room for it here, you're like, 'Okay, let's keep it aside.' Actually, if people are going to like it as much as I hope they will, there are screens and theaters and wherever they can see it, I think there's enough ideas already to put things in motion."

He continued, "I would love nothing more than just to go back and work with this cast and this crew. The legendary crew we had on this from Michael Seresin, the DP, the guy who shot Midnight Express, all of Alan Parker's movies, Louise Frogley, the amazing costume designer for all of George Clooney's movies and Marvel movies and Tony Scott movies. We have such great ... And then David Scheunemann, the production designer. So yes, if I have an opportunity to work with all these amazing people again, it was such a pleasant experience. Hell yeah."

The film's stylized action will surely earn it comparisons to a film like John Wick, as well as the hints at the underworld of assassins, and while that film initially earned an underwhelming reaction at the box office, positive buzz resulted in it not only earning a sequel, but also a third entry, with a fourth film now in production, proving that a compelling concept can eventually find an audience and result in a sprawling franchise.

In the film, Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl -- Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.

