Gunpowder Milkshake Star Compares Film to John Wick and Kill Bill

With summer blockbusters returning to the big screen and continuing to debut on streaming services, there's no shortage of buzzy movies for viewers to check out this year. Among them is Gunpowder Milkshake, an action-packed assassin flick that has already charmed fans with its ensemble cast. In a recent interview with IGN, star Karen Gillan spoke about what the film brings to the action movie space, and compared it to the work of Tarantino — particularly Kill Bill.

"It sort of exists in a fairly similar world to John Wick," Gillan explained. "They're going to pick up their weapons from a place and using code words. I would say the film is pretty different tonally. It's definitely slightly weirder. It's more bonkers. It's really stylized. So I would say that there's like a level of Tarantino feel to it. Maybe like Kill Bill more so than John Wick."

Director Navot Papushado echoed this sentiment rattling off a number of filmmakers whose work inspired the project.

"Maybe it will be easier to mention a few of the filmmakers whose movies inspired Gunpowder," Papushado revealed. "Filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa, Jean Pierre Melville, Alfred Hitchcock, Sergio Leone, Buster Keaton, Michael Mann, Sam Peckinpah, Jackie Chan, John Woo, Ang Lee, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Jacques Demy, Luc Besson, Robert Zemeckis and many, many others. I guess you can say that Gunpowder is the fusion between the classics I adore so much and the movies I grew up watching as a kid in the '80s and '90s."

Gunpowder Milkshake's full cast includes Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

You can check out the official synopsis for Gunpowder Milkshake below.

"Sam (KAREN GILLAN) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (LENA HEADEY), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily (CHLOE COLEMAN). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (MICHELLE YEOH, ANGELA BASSETT and CARLA GUGINO). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them."

Gunpowder Milkshake debuts on Netflix on July 14th.