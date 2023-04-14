Guy Ritchie's The Covenant: Jake Gyllenhaal Anchors Dramatic New Clip (Exclusive)

Next week will see the release of Guy Ritchie's The Covenant and the action-thriller is sure to have movie fans interested thanks to its stacked cast. Jake Gyllenhaal anchors the cast which also includes Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Bobby Schofield with Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller. ComicBook.com has an exclusive clip from the action-thriller, featuring Gyllenhaal anchoring one of its more dramatic scenes. Watch it for yourself in the player above.

Directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Ritchie and Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows the story of US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean efforts to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban can hunt them down. Ritchie also produced the feature alongside Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg, and Josh Berger.

"What I loved about John Kinley is he's a good man," Gyllenhaal revealed in the official press notes for the feature film. "Over the past number of years, I've tended to move towards characters people would define as 'complex' in how they walk the line between good and bad. I don't know if I fully believe in that. I think, we are all very complex, very fascinating human beings put in many different trying circumstances. To me, John Kinley is a character who, through those trials, pulls out morality and humanity, despite himself."

To maintain the authenticity in the script, Ritchie and his co-writers worked with a pair of military advisors including Dan Schmidt. A former US Marine, Schmidt worked with them not only one the script but was around for the beginning of filming on the project as well.

"The first two to three weeks Dan was there, I was spending a bit of time with him while we were shooting some of the action stuff," co-writer Ivan Atkinson revealed, "just chatting about how life worked with soldiers and how the relationships works and how they integrated and then incorporating all that into the script. I spent most of my time with him in the beginning, then Dan had to go back home."

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant will be released exclusively in movie theaters on April 21.