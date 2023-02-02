Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer Released

Guy Ritchie has made many fan-favorite films ranging from Snatch to Sherlock Holmes, and his 2019 movie The Gentleman is becoming a Netflix series. But first, the director has a new movie hitting theaters in April called The Covenant. The new action-thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, a sergeant in Afghanistan who gets hit in the head and loses his memory before being saved by a local interpreter named Ahmed who is being played by Dal Salim.

"A bond. A pledge. A commitment. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in Guy Ritchie's #TheCovenant. Watch the official trailer now and see the film only in theaters April. Directed By: Guy Ritchie, Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, Written By: Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies," MGM shared on YouTube today. You can check out the trailer below:

What Is The Covenant About?

You can read the official synopsis for The Covenant here: "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley's life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first."

What Other Upcoming Projects Star Jake Gyllenhaal?

David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are teaming up for a Presumed Innocent limited series coming to Apple TV+. The show will be based on Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name and follows a murder that brings big trouble to the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when one of its own is suspected of a crime. The project explores "obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together." In 1990, a film adaptation was made starring Harrison Ford as Rusty Sabich. According to a recent report from Variety, Gyllenhaal is in talks to take on the role in the series.

In August, it was confirmed that Gyllenhaal will be starring in a Road House "reimagining" for Prime Video. Production for the reboot began last year. The original Road House came out in 1989 and starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who is hired to whip a rowdy bar into shape. In the new version, Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter and actual UFC champion Conor McGregor will be joining the film.

The Covenant is scheduled to hit theaters in April.