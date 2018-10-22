‘Halloween’ Producer Jason Blum Dressed up as Stormy Daniels for Costume Party

Jason Blum, producer behind Happy Death Day and the just-released Halloween, went topical for a costume party: the Blumhouse mastermind dressed as adult film actress Stormy Daniels with a friend acting as Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer.

Blum employed the use of makeup artists to transform into Daniels, writing on Twitter he’s “not f-ing around” with his costume this year. A video shared by the Blumhouse Twitter page showed Blum’s Daniels and “presidential candidate” Avenatti entering a costume party and dancing to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The producer is openly critical on social media against President Donald Trump, who was at the center of a defamation suit filed by Daniels that was recently dismissed.

I am not f-ing around with my costume this year. Happy Halloween. pic.twitter.com/2UL7d0Qdb4 — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 20, 2018

Blum, who has backed politically-minded films like Get Out and The First Purge before resurrecting Halloween, told THR his production company aims to implement social commentary in most of their works.

“We have a very specific approach to making movies at Blumhouse. We try and put a social or political message into a scary movie,” he said.

“This movie [Halloween] is about two things: women’s empowerment, there are three generations of women overcoming the most evil man in the world. Also, where most horror movies are about a traumatic event, this is an exploration of what happens to a group of people 40 years after a traumatic event.”

He came under fire recently for comments that were dismissive of female horror directors and has since apologized.

“Thank you everyone for calling me out on my dumb comments in that interview. I made a stupid mistake. I spoke too quickly about a serious issue — an issue I am passionate about,” the producer tweeted Wednesday, the eve of release for the Halloween franchise revival.

Blum pointed out half of Blumhouse’s audience and its executive team are women, and that women anchor some of their most successful franchises.

“We have not done a good enough job working with female directors and it is not because they don’t exist. I heard from many today. The way my passion came out was dumb. And for that I am sorry. I will do better.”

Halloween has since proved itself the latest blockbuster hit for Blumhouse, scaring up a $77.5 million opening weekend — a franchise best and the second-best October opening weekend ever, behind only Venom.