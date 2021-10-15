Halloween Kills Director Teases Trilogy’s New “Twist Ending” When Halloween Ends in 2022

Evil doesn’t die until Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel trilogy — but there’s a trick-or-treat twist. Direct sequels set precisely 40 years after John Carpenter’s 1978 original, 2018’s Halloween and Halloween Kills (in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15) continue the masked Michael Myers’ (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) reign of terror on Halloween night 2018. Injured after the fiery confrontation that ended Green’s first Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) leads a vigilante mob to finish Michael’s killing spree once and for all — or at least until their final confrontation in Halloween Ends, scheduled for release on October 14, 2022.

When Halloween ends next year, it’s with a new “twist ending” conceived by Green ahead of the January shooting start on the trilogy-concluding Halloween Ends.

“[Halloween Ends is] a very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies,” Green told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on the eve of Halloween Kills. “So I’ve made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy. So I’m excited to show you guys what we’re working on, but we’re just cooking it up right now. I’m sure it will evolve.”

“I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago,” the director teased, “and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it. So no spoilers here.”

Green directs from the script he co-wrote with Danny McBride, who also co-scripted 2018’s Halloween, and Scott Teems, replacing co-writer Jeff Fradley. After Halloween and Halloween Kills, which starts where Green’s first film left off, Ends will jump forward in time and take place in 2022.

“It jumps into a contemporary timeline,” Green recently told Uproxx. “So we go from two episodes that are the same night in 2018. And then we’ll get up to speed with [Ends]… It’ll take place the time of its release.”

“Where we’re leaving these characters on Halloween 2018, the world is a different place,” explained Green of the 40-years-later sequel. “So not only do they have their immediate world affected by that trauma, having time to process that trauma — and that’s a specific and immediate traumatic event in the community of Haddonfield. But then they also had a worldwide pandemic and peculiar politics and another million things that turned their world upside down.”

Halloween Kills is now playing in theaters and is streaming only on Peacock TV for 60 days. Halloween Ends on October 14, 2022.

