Michael Myers Actor Teases “Surprising” Twist Ending of Halloween Ends

The end of Halloween is taking shape. Nick Castle, who first portrayed masked murderer Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s original Halloween in 1978, teased an unexpected ending to Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) 40-year boogeyman battle in Halloween Ends. Set four years after the events of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, the finale to director David Gordon Green’s sequel trilogy concludes spree killer Michael Myers’ (James Jude Courtney) reign of Haddonfield horror. After the death of Laurie’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer), the Shape’s final victim in Kills, surviving Strode women Laurie and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are back for one last scream before Halloween ends.

“My good friend James Jude Courtney, he’s doing 99% of the work in the last three movies as Michael Myers and doing a wonderful job I think,” Castle said during a recent panel appearance at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con. “I just saw he was over at the editing room where they’re completing the first cut of Halloween Ends with David Gordon Green, of course, as the steward of the ship. It sounds like it should be pretty good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Castle, who briefly wore Courtney’s Myers mask in Green’s Halloween and Halloween Kills, confirmed he filmed a “little cameo” for what will be “the end, at least, of the David Gordon Green version of Halloween.”

“I think there might be more because of all the success of [this trilogy], but [Green] will have a very surprising storyline, an ending for everyone,” Castle teased. “It’s absolutely something I don’t think you would have ever guessed in terms of the way it’s going to unroll.”

After Green promised a twist ending to the Myers versus Strode saga, producer Jason Blum told ComicBook last year there are no plans for Blumhouse to continue the franchise after Halloween Ends.

“We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers,” Blum said. “I would love to extend it. If [producer] Malek [Akkad] would like us, I’d love to extend it, but we’re very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that’s our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I’d be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie.”

Halloween Ends is scheduled to open in theaters on October 14 from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.