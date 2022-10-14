Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to LeBron James' Review

Halloween Ends hit theatres and Peacock last weekend, and it's been met with a lot of mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Not only does it have a franchise-low CinemaScore, but it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 39% critics score and a 57% audience score. To compare, the franchise's previous film, Halloween Kills, earned a 39% and 66%. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 2 out of 5 and called it "confounding and convoluted." However, there are some fans who are enjoying the movie, including basketball legend and Space Jam: A New Legacy star, LeBron James. In fact, his review caught the attention of Halloween franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Halloween Ends was so GOOD!!!! @jamieleecurtis you're such a LEGEND & BADASS #MichaelMyers 🔪🩸," James tweeted. Curtis shared the post on Instagram, adding, "My King! @kingjames You flatter me but the Queen LIKES IT!" You can check out the posts below:

How Long Has Jamie Lee Curtis Been Playing Laurie Strode?

"Well, I'm 62 years old, and I played Laurie Strode the first time when I was 19," Curtis explained to ComicBook.com before the release of Halloween Kills last year. "And I never thought we would do another one. And every step of the way I haven't thought we would do another one. So for me to say goodbye is not something I would ever do. I will say goodbye when I'm dead. I am a freelance actor, which means I am quote 'unemployed.' So the truth is, I have other things I'm doing, but I will never say goodbye."

Is David Gordon Green Making Another Halloween?

Now that Green's trilogy has come to an end, many are wondering what's next for the director. Currently, there are no plans to make another Halloween film (although, we find it unlikely the franchise is done forever), but Green will soon tackle another iconic horror franchise. The Exorcist is now getting its own legacy sequel from Green, and it's going to feature the return of the original film's Ellen Burstyn. While Jamie Lee Curtis came back multiple times for Halloween sequels, some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. After years of refusing to play Chris MacNeil again, Burstyn recently admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that it was the huge payday that helped get her back.



Halloween Ends is now streaming on Peacock.