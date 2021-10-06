Halloween Ends Will Have “Time Jump” Director Confirms

After the tremendous success of 2018’s Halloween, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures decided to literally double down on the slasher franchise confirming that two more movies were on the way from director David Gordon Green. After some delays due to the coronavirus, the first of those will be released next week with Halloween Kills, and a year later the “final” chapter in this new trilogy will debut with Halloween Ends. Little is actually known about what the 2022 sequel will consist of, let alone who will survive this year’s “Kills” to even appear in it, but now we know the timeline of the movies aren’t back-to-back-to-back.

The upcoming Halloween Kills will pick up almost immediately after the events of the 2018 feature film, but speaking in a new interview, director David Gordon Green confirmed that Halloween Ends will be a little later. When asked about it by the Reel Blend podcast, Green reportedly said that there will be a “bit of a time jump” between Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, while also noting that it will have a “satisfying” end to the Laurie Strode vs Michael Myers “saga.” This wording certainly seems deliberate as no franchise really ever “ends,” especially not Halloween. Even producer Jason Blum would like to keep it going despite the finality of the next movie’s title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers,” Blum recently revealed to ComicBook.com. “I would love to extend it. If Malek [Akkad] would like us, I’d love to extend it, but we’re very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that’s our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I’d be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie.”

What level of time jump between Kills and Ends there will be isn’t clear, but no movie in the franchise has ever really taken place in any other time period except for October, most of them the final two days.

Speaking previously with Total Film, producer Malek Akkad claimed “the last one is going to be way more contained.” Green added at the time: “I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th and Halloween Ends is set to debut on October 14, 2022.