Jamie Lee Curtis Shouts Out Peacock as Halloween Kills Scares Up Simultaneous Release

Jamie Lee Curtis shouts out Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service where Halloween Kills carved out a day-and-date release, in a new video urging fans to “scream your asses off together” in theaters or at home on October 15. Universal announced Thursday the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, itself a 40-years-later follow-up to John Carpenter’s original, will premiere on Peacock on the same day it opens in theaters. In the video published to the Halloween star’s social media, Curtis unveiled a seasonal Peacock logo in support of the move from theatrical-only to a hybrid streaming release following a year-long delay from October 2020.

“On October 15, you can strap your family and friends into your van and go to the theater, and get popcorn and candy, and scream your asses off together. Or you can watch the new Halloween — Halloween Kills — on October 15 on Peacock,” the Laurie Strode actor says in the video. Curtis signs off with “Happy Halloween, everybody. Stay safe.”

The slasher sequel goes live at no additional cost to Peacock Premium subscribers on October 15. As of September 2021, Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 per month for ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, you can try it out here.

Set on the same night as 2018’s Halloween, the new movie picks up where the David Gordon Green-directed slasher ended: with the Strode women leaving masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle) to burn. In Halloween Kills, Laurie leads a vigilante mob to hunt down the unstoppable Shape and end his reign of terror once and for all.

“The next one involves when you take that [Halloween 2018] was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978,” Curtis previously told SiriusXM‘s Jess Cagle. “And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played the little girl Lindsey [in the original Halloween] came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse [Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers], all of the people that suffered the trauma and the Halloween Kills movie is about a mob.”

“So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that’s what the movie is,” continued Curtis of Halloween Kills. “The movie is about a mob.”

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Thomas Mann, and Anthony Michael Hall, Halloween Kills slices its way into theaters and is streaming only on Peacock on October 15.