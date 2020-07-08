Jamie Lee Curtis Expresses Disappointment in Halloween Kills Delay

✖

Unfortunate (but not too surprising) news was released today about Universal's upcoming slate of horror movies. Many have been pushed back and while some are only delayed by a few weeks, the highly-anticipated Halloween Kills has been pushed back an entire year. That also means that the third installment to the new trilogy, Halloween Ends, won't be released until 2022. One silver lining is that the news was followed by a new teaser for the movie. However, fans of the 2018 Halloween will definitely be disappointed by the year-long wait, and they're not the only ones. Franchise star, Jamie Lee Curtis, took to social media today to react to the news.

“I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait,” Curtis wrote. She also shared a letter from David Gordon Green and John Carpenter, which you can read in the tweet below:

I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait. https://t.co/hgpoGI2isX — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2020

While the news is definitely disappointing, Curtis is probably understanding of the decision considering she's one of the many celebrities to promote wearing a mask during the pandemic. In fact, she shared a wonderful photo of herself in a Michael Myers themed mask.

Earlier this year, producer Jason Blum promised Halloween Kills won't be half of one story. “I worried about it until I saw it,” Blum told io9. “And David (Gordon Green, director) worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. (Halloween Kills) feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had.”

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.